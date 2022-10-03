Impressive 30-year-old striker agrees deal with Newcastle United

Callum Wilson has reportedly signed a new contract with Newcastle United that will keep him at the club for another two years. 

The new deal now places the striker in line with Newcastle United’s highest earners and it also contains an option to extend it beyond the two years based on a variety of factors, reports The Athletic.

This means Wilson has decided to give the last few good years of his career to Newcastle and it also opens the possibility of the 30-year-old retiring at the Tyneside club, which he recently said he would be happy to do.

Since joining Newcastle in 2020, Wilson’s career in the North-East has been plagued with injuries, however, the striker is still one of the Magpies’ best players and that is a testament to his character as he has never given up.

The 30-year-old has played 50 matches for Newcastle in all competitions and has scored 23 goals with a further five assists.

This will come as great news to Newcastle fans and they should be looking forward to the Englishman striking up a partnership with new signing Alexander Isak, once the Swedish international returns from injury in the near future.

