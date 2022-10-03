Leeds United have a ‘good chance’ at signing highly sought-after Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine international Mykhaylo Mudryk.

That is according to transfer insider Dean Jones, who was speaking to This is Futbol about the winger whose performances in this season’s Champions League has caught the attention of a lot of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 21-year-old has a £50m price tag on his head, according to iNews, with both Arsenal and Newcastle United interested in signing the promising Ukrainian talent in the near future.

However, aside from these clubs, Jones believes Leeds have a good chance of convincing Mudryk to join them should he move to the Premier League.

“Leeds have probably got as good a chance as anyone of convincing him that it’s a good place for him to land and show everybody what he’s capable of in the Premier League,” Jones stated.

According to 90min, Leeds had scouts watching the youngster in Ukraine’s 3-0 Nations League defeat at Hampden Park against Scotland last week, alongside representatives from more than half of the Premier League.

The race for the 21-year-old over the next two transfer windows could be an interesting one to follow but that £50m price tag is likely to rule out a lot of clubs, especially if there is one willing to go beyond it.