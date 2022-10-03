‘Pathetic’: Shaun Wright-Phillips blasts one Leeds star after Villa draw

Leeds United ace Luis Sinisterra has been heavily criticised for his red card in yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.

The Colombian let his side down by losing his temper, with pundit Shaun Wright-Phillips branding the player as “pathetic” for the way he failed to keep control.

“This one (first yellow), he kind of loses his head,” said Wright-Phillips. “He loses the ball with the pass and has two nibbles at him, which stops Aston Villa on the break, which kind of sets the pace for him.

“After that, he has to be a little bit smarter. I think he might be a little young and inexperienced.

“But just to do this (second yellow) is just silly and pathetic, to be honest with you, especially given that he is that close to the ball.”