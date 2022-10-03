Liverpool injury news: More bad news for Klopp as Reds star to miss Rangers clash

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a major blow once again as Andrew Robertson is expected to miss this week’s Champions League game against Rangers.

The Scotland international first picked up a knock before the international break, and it seems he’s not yet ready to return to action for Jurgen Klopp’s side, according to Sport Bible.

Robertson has been a key player for Liverpool in recent years, and it’s a blow that he’s the latest big name to struggle with his fitness this season.

Liverpool were also missing key players like Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara earlier on in the campaign, and they could really do with keeping everyone fit if they are to get back on track.

Liverpool only managed a draw at home to Brighton at the weekend, and haven’t made the most convincing start in Europe either.

Klopp’s men were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli in their first Champions League group game, and only narrowly beat Ajax at Anfield last month.

It’ll be vital for them to pick up another three points against Rangers, but they’ll likely have to do so with Kostas Tsimikas starting over Robertson again.