Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes Liverpool transfer claim as poor start continues

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano does not expect Liverpool to change their transfer plans despite the club’s poor start to the season.

The Reds dropped points yet again with a surprise 3-3 draw at home to Brighton on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp’s side sitting 9th in the Premier League table with just two wins out of seven league matches so far this term.

Many Liverpool fans will surely be concerned by this huge drop-off in form since last season, when Klopp’s side looked close to unstoppable, competing for a quadruple, which they were ultimately pretty unlucky to miss out on.

Now, however, this LFC side looks a long way off competing for the title or other major honours, especially when taken alongside the fact that Erling Haaland is on fire for Manchester City, giving a new dimension to a team that were already reigning champions and one of the very best in the world.

Luis Diaz in action for Liverpool against Brighton
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano “not surprised” by “terrible” Man Utd defeat as he comments on Ten Hag’s start as manager
€60m star accepts Chelsea contract offer as Blues prepare to trigger release clause for transfer
“An ambitious guy” – Fabrizio Romano responds to Erling Haaland’s father’s possible transfer hint

Still, Romano also feels it may be a bit early to write Liverpool off, while insisting that they surely won’t panic and will stick to their plan of signing a top midfielder in 2023.

“They’re very happy with recent signings like Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate, and their plan keeps going for the present and future … I’m told the priority will be a top midfielder, then at the end of the season we will see how they will decide to proceed,” Romano said.

“Don’t write Liverpool off yet – I think this team is still very good and able to get into the top four.”

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.