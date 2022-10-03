Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes Liverpool transfer claim as poor start continues

Fabrizio Romano does not expect Liverpool to change their transfer plans despite the club’s poor start to the season.

The Reds dropped points yet again with a surprise 3-3 draw at home to Brighton on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp’s side sitting 9th in the Premier League table with just two wins out of seven league matches so far this term.

Many Liverpool fans will surely be concerned by this huge drop-off in form since last season, when Klopp’s side looked close to unstoppable, competing for a quadruple, which they were ultimately pretty unlucky to miss out on.

Now, however, this LFC side looks a long way off competing for the title or other major honours, especially when taken alongside the fact that Erling Haaland is on fire for Manchester City, giving a new dimension to a team that were already reigning champions and one of the very best in the world.

Still, Romano also feels it may be a bit early to write Liverpool off, while insisting that they surely won’t panic and will stick to their plan of signing a top midfielder in 2023.

“They’re very happy with recent signings like Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate, and their plan keeps going for the present and future … I’m told the priority will be a top midfielder, then at the end of the season we will see how they will decide to proceed,” Romano said.

“Don’t write Liverpool off yet – I think this team is still very good and able to get into the top four.”