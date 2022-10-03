Man City star’s new five-year deal almost ready as last details are being finalised

Manchester City are close to finalising Phil Foden’s new five-year contract and are looking to get it over the line very soon.

City reached an agreement in principle with Foden and his agents in September with the final details of the contract left to be sorted regarding image rights, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Discussions are still ongoing to get it sealed as fast as possible and the Manchester club will be hoping to get it finalised and announced very soon.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2022

This is an important deal for the Manchester club as Foden has been at Man City since 2009 and has come up through the ranks at the club to become one of their most important stars.

The 22-year-old has already played 180 games for the senior team and has contributed an impressive 51 goals and 35 assists during that time.

The England international is now set to commit his best years to the club and being a Man City fan, it would not be a surprise to see the forward spend his entire career at the Etihad Stadium.

There is still an abundance of things for the youngster to achieve in his career and Man City is certainly the place to be at present.