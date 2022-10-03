“An ambitious guy” – Fabrizio Romano responds to Erling Haaland’s father’s possible transfer hint

Fabrizio Romano has commented on the recent possible transfer hint from Erling Haaland’s father following the Norwegian striker’s sensational performance for Manchester City as they thrashed rivals Manchester United 6-3 yesterday.

Haaland enjoyed a memorable first Manchester Derby, scoring a hat-trick to help City pick up an important three points and enjoy the bragging rights against their neighbours.

It’s been an incredible start for Haaland at City, with the 22-year-old scoring 17 goals in his first 11 games for Pep Guardiola’s side, with 14 of those coming in just eight Premier League matches.

Still, how long will we be seeing Haaland at the Etihad Stadium? His father Alf-Inge Haaland may have already got his son’s career mapped out to a certain extent, having hinted that there are future plans to play in leagues such as La Liga and Serie A as well.

Speaking on the documentary ‘Haaland: The Big Decision’, as quoted by the Daily Star, Alf-Inge, who also played for City, said: “I think Erling wants to prove his abilities in all leagues. Then he can stay there [Manchester City] for three or four years at the most.

“He could be, for example, two-and-a-half years in Germany, two-and-a-half years in England and then in Spain, Italy, France, right?”

Still, Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, insists that Haaland is currently very happy with the City project, and with life under Guardiola.

He adds, however, that Haaland is an ambitious player, so this situation does perhaps remain open to a certain extent.

“I think he (Haaland senior) was smiling when he said it!” Romano said. “For sure I know Erling is an ambitious guy and is attracted to many different leagues, but really there’s nothing to discuss now.

“He’s in love with the Manchester City project – the manager, the fans, his teammates … it’s just the beginning, I’m sure he will fight for the Ballon d’Or in the next years and same for the Champions League.”

For all Haaland’s brilliance, City remain a point behind league leaders Arsenal for the time being, though one imagines it won’t be long before they reassert themselves as title favourites if their summer signing continues to score at such a prolific rate.