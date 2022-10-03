Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has hit out at Jadon Sancho and Antony on social media after yesterday’s embarrassing defeat against Manchester City.

The former Red Devils midfielder simply posted an image of fellow club legends Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, with a caption about how wingers used to help out their full-backs.

See below for Scholes’ Instagram post, which is surely in response to Sancho and Antony not doing enough work defensively as United were thrashed 6-3 by rivals City in yesterday’s game at the Etihad Stadium…

Paul Scholes on Instagram this morning ? pic.twitter.com/ElycE2e1rE — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 3, 2022

Scholes is an outspoken pundit and clearly isn’t happy with the state of this current United side.

Erik ten Hag has a lot of work to do after an inconsistent start to the season, with City finding it far too easy against them yesterday afternoon.

United fans could certainly expect more from Sancho, who cost £73m, as per BBC Sport, and Antony, who joined for £82m, as per BBC Sport, with neither player really looking value-for-money so far.