“A real wake-up call” – Former Man Utd ace sends message to Ten Hag after “disappointing” performance vs City

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has sent a clear message to Erik ten Hag after yesterday afternoon’s extremely one-sided Manchester Derby defeat away to City.

The Red Devils were thrashed 6-3 by Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium, and Chadwick admits the game was over by half time.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick noted just how big the gulf is between these two teams at the moment, with Ten Hag seemingly facing a long and difficult task to get Man Utd competing at the very top again.

“I think to sum it up, all you can say is that it was a real wake-up call,” Chadwick said. “I spoke last week about this game being a real test for United, but we saw the gulf in class. United couldn’t get near City, particularly in the first half. They never really looked dangerous or like scoring and the game was out of sight by half time.

“United have had some good results against Liverpool and Arsenal at Old Trafford, but in this away game against a really top club, you could see the difference. City are looking head and shoulders above everyone else, they might not be top of the league right now but you can’t see anyone but them winning the league this season, particularly if they keep Haaland fit.

“You’d think United will have gone into this game with confidence after a good run of form, albeit with a bit of an extended break since their last fixture. But from the first few minutes, it was clear United just couldn’t get a foothold on the game. City probably could’ve scored more on the day, so it was disappointing, to say the least.

“It was a positive to see United get three goals in the second half, but at the same time the game was already over by then. City were well and truly deserved winners.”