Man United advisor gave them late warning about summer signing in the final days of completing the transfer

An advisor to Manchester United reportedly gave them a late warning about Casemiro as they finalised his transfer from Real Madrid this summer.

The Brazil international was a big name at Real Madrid, and played his part in their recent success in the Champions League, winning the competition five times during his career at the Bernabeu.

Still, we’re yet to see Casemiro play regularly for Man Utd, despite him being one of their most high-profile signings in the most recent transfer window, with Scott McTominay seemingly ahead in the pecking order at the moment.

Interestingly, the Manchester Evening News suggest that a club advisor noted late on in United’s attempts to seal the Casemiro deal, that the 30-year-old’s running stats were actually worse than McTominay’s.

It could well be that this has affected Erik ten Hag’s thinking, with the Dutch tactician known to put a lot of emphasis on pressing and a high-energy style.

Casemiro will have benefited a lot from having two world class midfielders in the form of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos alongside him at Real Madrid, and there’s no doubt it’ll be a big change for him playing in this struggling United team.

It may still be that Casemiro will need time to adapt before Ten Hag really gives him the chance to start week in, week out.