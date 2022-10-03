Exclusive: Wolves have three candidates to replace Bruno Lage + how it affects Ruben Neves transfer

Wolves have three potential managerial candidates in mind to replace Bruno Lage following his dismissal yesterday.

The Midlands outfit decided it was time to make a change, with the club sitting in the relegation zone at present after a dismal start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Lage had done some fine work during his time at Molineux, but it makes sense that Wolves are now looking for something different to turn their season around.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano says there are three names in the frame for the Wolves job, with talks set to take place today over the next step forward.

“Wolves will start internal talks this Monday to decide who’s going to be the new manager, it’s not an easy situation but there are three candidates on the list,” Romano said.

Wolves fans will hope for more of an update soon, but, reassuringly, Romano adds that he doesn’t expect the club’s managerial situation to affect Ruben Neves.

The Portugal international has been a key player for the club and looks like he could surely play for many top teams around Europe, but Wolves are unlikely to let him go during this difficult period.

“Ruben Neves is still attracting a lot of interest but it’s still nothing concrete or advanced, one to watch in 2023 on the market for sure – he’s too important to help Wolves now, so I don’t see them selling him easily, even if there is interest in January,” Romano added.