Premier League team of the week: Man City trio join Arsenal stars in BBC line up

The latest Premier League team of the week is here, with Manchester City stealing the headlines after thrashing rivals Manchester United 6-3 in the Manchester Derby.

Unsurprisingly, hat-trick heroes Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both make it into Garth Crooks’ line up on BBC Sport, and they’re joined by Man City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne, who ran the show in midfield.

City are still not top of the table, however, with Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Tottenham in the North London Derby meaning they’re still in first place, with two of their players making it into the team of the week.

Granit Xhaka and William Saliba were both superb again for the Gunners, who look like the real deal after seven wins from their first eight games so far.

Elsewhere in the line up, we have Roberto Firmino, who was a lone positive from Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Brighton, whereas Leandro Trossard really stole the show in that game with a hat-trick, and makes it into this team as well.

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva forms part of the defence, while Miguel Almiron, Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady complete this week’s team.