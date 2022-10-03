PSG very relaxed over Messi’s future despite Barcelona interest

Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi are very relaxed over his future despite Barcelona making it clear that they will try to bring him back next summer.

The Argentine’s contract expires at the end of this season but there is an option for a further year should Messi want to extend his stay in Paris.

According to Ben Jacobs, the French champions are only considering this one extra year and no longer. However, terms for any extension can either be activated or negotiated by both parties, so if Messi stays discussions are still needed.

The matter will be discussed after the World Cup and only then will Messi decide where he will play next season. The Barcelona legend is said to be settled in Paris now and very happy but if Barca comes calling would he want to return?

Members of Barcelona’s board have publicly discussed their desire to bring the 35-year-old back to Spain and are likely to push harder once the World Cup is complete.

Messi signed 2+1 deal when he joined so there's already the option to extend beyond 2023. Told PSG are only considering this one extra year & no longer. But terms on any extension could either be activated or negotiated by both parties, so if Messi stays discussions still needed. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 3, 2022

PSG have been very impressive so far this season under Christophe Galtier and it is clear to see why the Paris club’s board do not want to break up their incredible front three.

Messi is back to his very best this campaign and is again amongst the world’s best with his performances for both club and country.

The 35-year-old has scored seven goals and assisted a further eight across 12 PSG matches in all competitions and will be hoping to guide the French club to its dream this season – a first Champions League title.