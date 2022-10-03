Andrea Radrizzani believes Leeds United will be worth £350m if they secure a fourth consecutive season of Premier League football.

Leeds were valued at around £45m when Radrizzani bought the club in 2017 from unpopular previous owner Massimo Cellino, reports Football Insider, but now the Italian businessman and his boardroom believe that the Premier League club will be worth at least £350m should they remain in the league next season.

Following 16 years in the lower leagues, this is an impressive turnaround for the club and shows just how important staying up last season was for the Yorkshire side.

This estimation would make them an even more attractive prospect to the San Francisco 49ers, whose investment arm owns a 44 per cent stake in the club and have often been rumoured with increasing it further, states Football Insider.

The US investors have not increased their share since last November, which was the second time in the year they had increased their stake and that increased Leeds’ value to over the £250m mark.

Leeds so far look like they are more than capable of staying in the Premier League this season under Jesse Marsch’s guidance and should that happen, it will have big benefits, both on and off the pitch.