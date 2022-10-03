Video: Cheeky showboat finish from Daka makes it four for Leicester

Leicester City have added a fourth against Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium in what has been a brilliant night for the home side. 

The Foxes were in desperate need of a win tonight as they were rooted to the bottom of the league before kick-off and they have taken all three points in style.

Two goals from James Maddison and one from Harvey Barnes gave Leicester a 3-0 halftime lead and the fourth has now been added in style.

Patson Daka met a low cross from Maddison and finished with a cheeky back flick, in what was one of many marvellous goals on the night.

