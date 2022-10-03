Video: James Maddison scores stunning free kick vs Nottingham Forest

Leicester City are running riot at the King Power Stadium as they are currently beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 before halftime.

The home side have been excellent in the first half and at the heart of that has been James Maddison.

The midfielder opened the scoring with a deflected effort before his pass led to the eventual scoring of the second for the Foxes.

The third goal, however, was simply stunning from the 25-year-old as he curled a free kick around the Forest wall leaving Dean Henderson rooted to the floor.