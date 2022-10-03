Video: Leicester stun Nottingham Forest with two goals in two minutes

Leicester City have stunned Nottingham Forest by scoring two goals in the space of two minutes at the King Power stadium. 

This has been marked as a key game for the Foxes as it will confirm if they will be regarded as relegation candidates or not, and the answer so far is that they are certainly capable of staying in the Premier League this season.

The home side opened the scoring after a positive start through James Maddison, whose shot took a big deflection of Scott McKenna before passing Dean Henderson in the Forest goal.

Henderson was also left stranded again for the second, but for different reasons, as Harvey Barnes hit a beauty to double the home side’s lead just two minutes after the first.

