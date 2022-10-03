West Ham summer signing Lucas Paqueta has come in for criticism despite the club’s recent win over Wolves.

Paqueta was a big-name arrival from Lyon in the summer, with plenty of excitement surrounding the Brazil international’s move after he caught the eye in Ligue 1.

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City were linked with Paqueta prior to his move to the London Stadium, but it’s fair to say he’s not quite showing his best form yet in a Hammers shirt.

Journalist Joshua Mbu commented on one particular weakness to Paqueta’s game that he could do with stamping out soon if he is to flourish in the Premier League.

When discussing Paqueta’s display, Mbu commented: “Not bad. But definitely still getting used to the league. Takes too much time on the ball at times.”

West Ham fans will hope David Moyes can help Paqueta speed up a bit so we can see the player who was such a joy to watch in his time at Lyon.