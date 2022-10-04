Arsenal have reportedly ‘formally offered’ wages of around £200,000 a week to Bukayo Saka as they look to tie him down to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international has been a star player for the Gunners in recent times, rising up through their academy to become one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope Saka’s future can be resolved as soon as possible, especially as 90min recently claimed that their rivals Manchester City were one of the teams looking at him.

A report from football.london claims that Arsenal have offered Saka a big pay rise with a new deal worth £200k a week, but that would still be less than Phil Foden is expected to earn with his new Man City contract, according to the report.

Saka is surely good enough to play for City or other top clubs, and it may well be that he’ll soon consider leaving Arsenal if they cannot get back into the top four or compete for major trophies.

Discussing Saka’s Arsenal future recently, Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that things were looking optimistic from an Arsenal perspective.

“The top English clubs have been monitoring the situation for some time but the good news for Gunners supporters is that Arsenal is the player’s priority: Saka loves the club and there is a negotiation in progress,” Romano said.

“Honestly, I think it is ideal for Bukayo to stay at Arsenal because the project is very clear, ambitious and with a manager who believes in him.”

Speaking to CaughtOffside last year, Arsenal academy coach Ken Gillard explained just how much it filled the club staff with pride to see this homegrown talent enjoy such success at the Emirates Stadium.

Gooners will no doubt hope a new deal can be sorted soon so the story can continue.