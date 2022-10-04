When Casemiro is expected to make first Man United start

Despite joining from Real Madrid for £64m during the summer transfer window, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has yet to make his full competitive start for Manchester United.

Forced to watch on from the substitute’s bench for all seven of the Red Devils’ Premier League games so far this season, Casemiro, 30, would have begun to wonder what he has to do in order to get in Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup.

However, last Sunday’s blockbuster Manchester derby against rivals City, which ended in a 6-3 drubbing for the red half of the city, has now provided ten Hag with the perfect opportunity to mix up his matchday team.

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, Casemiro is expected to be called upon by his manager for United’s next domestic trip to Everton.

Scott McTominay is likely to be the player to make way for the former Real Madrid defensive midfielder, leaving ten Hag to focus his attention on his team’s misfiring attacking line.

United’s away fixture against Everton is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m (UK time) on 9 October 2022.