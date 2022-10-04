Manager responds to claims that Chelsea are closing in on forward transfer

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has insisted he is not paying any attention to speculation about Christopher Nkunku and a potential transfer to Chelsea.

The Blues have been strongly linked with Nkunku in recent times, with Fabrizio Romano stating in his CaughtOffside column that the France international has had his medical with the club and accepted a contract offer.

Following his world class form in the Bundesliga last season, it would be no surprise to see Nkunku becoming coveted by a big name like Chelsea, and it does seem that something genuine is happening to set up a move for 2023.

However, Rose is not interested in discussing this, saying it’s merely speculation and that he doesn’t care about it.

When asked about the Nkunku to Chelsea links, as quoted by the Metro, he said: “It’s speculation, we don’t comment on it.

“We don’t care, we don’t care.”

Chelsea fans will hope that Rose is reluctant to talk about it because he now knows there’s little he can do to prevent this transfer from going through.

If, on the other hand, the Leipzig boss had come out fighting, insisting that Nkunku was staying, then it could suggest CFC were further from getting this deal done than reports had been suggesting.