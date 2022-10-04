Cristiano Ronaldo’s respectful act towards Man City spotted by fans

Fans have spotted Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo performing a respectful gesture towards Manchester City in the aftermath of the Manchester derby.

The striker was seen respectfully avoiding stepping on the Man City badge as he entered the Etihad before Sunday’s clash and it was clearly intentional as it is easily spotted in the video below that he saw it.

It looked like the Portuguese superstar was about to step over it but with a sign of respect for Man United’s rivals, he sidestepped the crest and walked towards the dressing room.

Why Ronaldo did this is unclear as there is no love lost between the two Manchester rivals.

I'm sure if Ronaldo stepped on the Man City badge you wouldn't hear the end of it from the media

pic.twitter.com/oVxymUiCDx — PRIME VINI JR ? (@PrimeViniJR20) October 3, 2022

Ronaldo was an unused substitute against Man City as his Man United side were hammered 6-3 by Pep Guardiola’s side.

“I didn’t bring him on out of respect for his big career,” Ten Hag said via Sky Sports about Ronaldo during his post-match press conference as many reporters had questions about why the superstar did not play.

Ronaldo’s future is uncertain at present but it looks like he will not be at United for much longer.