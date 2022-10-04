‘Exceptional’ winger PIF wanted to bring to Newcastle now set to join Chelsea instead

Despite being heavily linked with Newcastle United, RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku has agreed to join Chelsea.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the 24-year-old France international has accepted the Blues’ proposal which would see him move to Stamford Bridge before the start of next season.

Previously labeled as ‘exceptional’ by several pundits, Nkunku’s transfer decision will undoubtedly serve as a bitter blow to Eddie Howe and PIF, who have both been keen to bring him to St James’ Park for several months.

