Despite thumping Nottingham Forest 4-0 during Monday Night’s featured Premier League game, speculation surrounding Leicester City’s future remains as intense as ever.

Prior to last weekend’s win against Steve Cooper’s Reds, the Foxes, led by Irish manager Brendan Rodgers, were winless in this season’s Premier League.

Although their misery has been temporarily suspended, the Foxes still sit precariously inside the league’s bottom three.

Eager to get back to winning ways, although next weekend’s game against Bournemouth will present the 2015-16 champions with a good opportunity to secure back-to-back victories, Rodgers will know not to get ahead of himself.

However, regardless of what happens in their name game, super-agent Jon Smith still believes that despite last weekend’s thumping, Rodgers’ job is still on the line and that the club’s uncertainty stretches from the touchline to the board room.

Smith, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said: “Leicester City are in a very precarious position.

“As I understand it, they’re keen on hiring Brentford’s Thomas Frank but what are they going to do before the second half of the season with Brendan Rodgers still there?

“They have to do something in the January transfer window, but they’re weighing up whether or not to back the manager or push for a sale because the current owners appear to have lost interest.”

