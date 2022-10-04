Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Nkunku Chelsea transfer clarification, Arsenal star’s multiple offers, and more

Hello and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – if you like this post, you can receive it straight to your inbox five mornings a week if you subscribe here!

AC Milan

Arsenal

Can Arsenal tie Gabriel Martinelli down to a new contract amid links with Chelsea?

In other news, the Gunners have ‘formally offered’ Bukayo Saka a new contract with wages of around £200,000 a week (football.london)

Xavi on Lionel Messi’s return to Barca next summer: “I think that now is not the time to talk about Leo’s return at Barça. He’s a friend of mine, he’s fine there, so are we. Barcelona is his home, so let him remain calm and continue enjoying himself in Paris.”

Who were Barcelona ready to turn to as a Plan B if they didn’t manage to sign top target Jules Kounde?

Chelsea

Graham Potter on Conor Gallagher: “I really like Conor. He’s a fantastic kid and he’s desperate to do well, to play for this club, to be successful at Chelsea. I hope it’s just the start of a very successful Chelsea career for Conor Gallagher.”

In other news, Chelsea are one of the clubs monitoring Gabriel Martinelli’s situation at Arsenal (Daily Mail)

Inter Miami

Gonzalo Higuain has announced his retirement for the end of the 2022 season, and what a career this guy has had!

He was emotional in his press conference yesterday as he called time on a playing career that saw him represent River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, and Inter Miami.

Juventus

Leicester City

Jurgen Klopp: “We have to be patient with Darwin Nunez, he’s still adapting. It’s really important in our situation that he isn’t worrying, and Darwin doesn’t look like he is worrying. New players come in and we want them to shine immediately, of course — but we are calm.”

Manchester City

Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle with Phil Foden – a new contract is almost ready, just the final details remaining about image rights. He’s untouchable for City, and discussions are now taking place to get it completed very soon.

Manchester United

Carlo Ancelotti on his future: “What I see in my future is Real Madrid. This season and next season, Real Madrid. Then again Real Madrid and one more time Real Madrid! Then, we will see.”

Martin Zubimendi on links with a free transfer to Barcelona: “There’s very good feeling between me and Real Sociedad. My contract extension is matter of time. Xavi wants me? I don’t even think about it now, I’m focused on Real Sociedad.”

Tottenham

Antonio Conte on Djed Spence never playing: “The fans have to be fans. They can think everything but I see every day what happens during the training session. I try to do the best, the choices are mine. If I didn’t decide to pick one player it’s maybe because he’s not ready.”

Antonio Conte: “Bryan Gil is in the squad — he’s young guy, we wanted to see him on loan to Valencia but for many circumstances the situation has changed. I trust him.”

Bryan Gil was set for a loan move to Valencia this summer, it was all agreed, but the deal fell through because Tottenham couldn’t find a replacement.

Valencia have reached an agreement with Hugo Guillamon and his agents to extend the contract until 2026, it’s done.

Valencia are also confident about agreeing a new deal for Jose Gaya, as Gennaro Gattuso mentioned few days ago.