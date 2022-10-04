Former England hero turned pundit Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to heap the praise on Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

In action on Monday night, Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes knew that they would have to beat Nottingham Forest if they were to salvage their manager’s job.

The Reds were in an equally problematic position with the newly-promoted side sitting rock-bottom of the Premier League on just four points.

Facing a huge task, Leicester City pulled off undoubtedly their best performance of the season, thrashing Steve Cooper’s Forest 4-0.

Although the likes of Patson Daka and Harvey Barnes both got on the scoresheet, Maddison was the game’s standout performer – scoring a brace and providing an assist, and Linekar has not been shy in his admiration for the Foxes’ number 10.

Extraordinary numbers from @madders, especially when you consider he’s playing for a (until now ??) struggling side. pic.twitter.com/5jw6PUufhQ — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) October 3, 2022

As things currently stand, Maddison looks to be an outsider to claim a spot in England’s World Cup squad, however, should he continue with this kind of form, it is going to be impossible for Gareth Southgate to leave him out.