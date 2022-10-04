Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano issues important clarification on Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea transfer

Fabrizio Romano has provided another exclusive update on the Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea transfer saga, denying claims that the Blues have already committed to paying the France international’s release clause at RB Leipzig.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that, while Nkunku has passed a medical with Chelsea and seemingly agreed terms on his contract at Stamford Bridge, it is still not clear precisely how the two clubs will agree on the terms of the deal.

While a report from the Athletic stated that Chelsea were planning to trigger Nkunku’s buy-out clause next summer, Romano says that the west London giants have not yet come to that decision, and instead look set to try to negotiate a differently structured fee with Leipzig.

Responding to the latest Nkunku transfer rumours, Romano said: “I’m told that Chelsea are on the way to reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig for different structure of the deal; and not triggering the release clause in June. This has always been the plan.

“It’s all good on player’s side, contract and medical.”

Romano added that he thought this looked like an “excellent” potential signing for CFC, praising them for making progress on this deal in what he views as a difficult market for strikers at the moment.

“I think it’s an excellent addition for Chelsea, in a difficult market for strikers,” he added.

Chelsea certainly look like they need a big-name signing up front next season, even if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should be a decent short-term option for this campaign.

The Blues invested big money in signing Romelu Lukaku just over a year ago, but it’s fair to say that it went pretty badly, with the Belgium international now back on loan at Inter Milan.

Nkunku has looked hugely impressive in the Bundesliga in recent times, scoring 35 goals in all competitions last season, so could be ideal to come in as the long-term option to lead the line for Chelsea.