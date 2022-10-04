Graham Potter comments on Chelsea target during press conference

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has described Blues target Rafael Leao as a “top player” and has stated that he is really impressed by the 23-year-old.

Leao has been in sensational form for AC Milan for more than a season now and with the Portuguese star’s contract expiring in 2024, the winger is attracting a lot of interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

One of those is said to be Chelsea, who were linked with a move for Leao on transfer deadline day, reports the Daily Mail.

According to the report, the Blues are said to have offered the Serie A champions €80m (£69m) for Leao and are unlikely to have lost interest between now and then, with Potter commenting on the player during his press conference today.

What did Potter say about the Chelsea target?

“I’ve been really impressed with Rafa Leao whenever I’ve watched Milan games, he’s a top player,” Potter said via Fabrizio Romano.

“In terms of what happens in the future, who knows whether he can do this in the Premier League or not. He’s got the capability, for sure.”

Chelsea go head-to-head with AC Milan tomorrow night and it will be a chance for Potter to watch the 23-year-old up close. There is a long way to go until the summer window but the London club are certain to be in the race for the Portuguese star.