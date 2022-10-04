“He can play as a left-back” – Guardiola speaks about Phil Foden’s development

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media today ahead of Man City’s clash with Copenhagen on Wednesday and Phil Foden was a topic of conversation.

The 22-year-old played a starring role in the Manchester derby on Sunday scoring a hat-trick in the 6-1 win over Manchester United and the youngster was lauded with praise by many following the performance.

Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne stated after the match that he believes that Foden will end up as a central midfielder and when asked to respond to that, Guardiola agreed.

What did Guardiola say about Foden?

“I agree with Kevin, he hasn’t played there many times,” Guardiola said when told about De Bruyne’s comments via Sky Sports.

“Phil can play in five positions, even I would say he can play as a left-back!

“He played a few minutes against, I don’t know which game at home, and he played really, really well.

“So playing in the middle you need to pay a little more attention and some aspects that still have to grow.

“How you play in the middle you need to pay attention to what happens around you, close to you, on the sides, it is easier… with his desire to learn he will do it.”

At just 22, Foden has already achieved a lot in the game and how he evolves further from here should be very exciting for fans of English football as the winger has a very high ceiling.