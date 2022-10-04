“It’s been a slow start to the season for me” – Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to recent criticism

Liverpool have experienced a really poor start to their season and one man that has been criticised the most is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back has become one of the best, if not the best, right-backs in the world over the past few years but his performances this season have been below his usual standards.

As a result, Alexander-Arnold has been hounded by the British media and it does not help when there are more stories regarding the England team connected to the 23-year-old.

The Liverpool right-back put in a solid performance tonight against Rangers and scored a beautiful free kick to give the Reds the lead in the match.

The Liverpool star had a smile on his face again and responded to the recent criticism after the game.

What did Trent Alexander-Arnold say about the recent criticism?

Speaking to BT Sport about all the negativity surrounding him recently, Alexander-Arnold said: “No matter what, I always try to think positively.

“People will say things but for me, it’s about going out there and performing for the team. That’s the only thing that matters is coming out here and getting the wins and helping the team win games.

“It’s been a slow start to the season for me but I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”