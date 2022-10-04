Journalist blasts Jesse Marsch for treatment of Leeds United star

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United managed to pick up a point against Aston Villa last weekend, despite going down to 10 men after just 48 minutes.

Despite the commendable result, journalist Will Jackson picked up on a bizarre incident which involved manager Jesse Marsch and young striker Joe Gelhardt.

Even though the Whites were lacking in front of goal, and the fact Marsch declared him first pre-game, Gelhardt failed to feature for a single minute against Steven Gerrard’s Villians.

“We saw him before the game, obviously, and he looked like he was doing some sort of fitness test, like a late fitness test,” Jackson told This Is Futbol.

“He was stripped off, he had his little tracker vest thing on.

MORE: Arsenal star’s value has soared and three top clubs considered signing him this summer

More Stories / Latest News
Highly-rated Leeds United winger open to signing contract extension
Steven Gerrard caught on video appearing to party with Irish drug cartel boss
“Extraordinary numbers” – Gary Lineker amazed by Leicester City star

“So he looked like he was part of the squad and it was maybe a case of, get through this, see how you’re feeling and we’ll sit you on the bench.

“But Jesse’s just said there in his press conference that he was fit, and they just wanted to get him out on the pitch and get his boots on and just running up and down a little bit before telling him to get in the shower and sit in the stands – which I thought was pretty strange, to be honest.”

More Stories Jesse Marsch Joe Gelhardt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.