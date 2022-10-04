Leicester City weighing up loan with option to buy deal for Man United playmaker

Donny van de Beek’s time at Manchester United since joining from Ajax in 2020 has been underwhelming, to say the least.

Van de Beek has failed to force his way into the Red Devils’ first team, and despite now being managed by former boss Erik ten Hag, the Netherlands international continues to find himself frozen out.

Likely to look for an escape from what has been an Old Trafford nightmare, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 25-year-old use the upcoming January transfer window to try to find a way to join a club able to offer him regular game-time.

Journalist Peter O’Rourke, who spoke to GiveMeSport, recently echoed these suspicions.

“He finds himself sort of surplus to requirements at Manchester United right now and it’s going to be interesting to see what happens with van de Beek in January,” O’Rourke said.

“Will he look to move on in search of regular first-team football or will he get more opportunities in the Manchester United team?

MORE: Man United advisor gave them late warning about summer signing in the final days of completing the transfer

“But, right now, it does seem like it’s going to be a tough, long season ahead for van de Beek if the opportunities aren’t going to be given to him by ten Hag.”

Backing up O’Rourke’s claims, according to a recent report from Jeunes Footeux, there is already at least one club considering making an offer.

The outlet claims that Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City are considering making an offer that would see the former Ajax playmaker join them on loan with an option to buy.

Believed to be willing to part with £15m in exchange for van de Beek, Leicester City certainly appear keen to add the Dutch midfielder to their squad, especially considering the uncertainty that currently surrounded soon-to-be out-of-contract midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Whether or not Manchester United will entertain offers for van de Beek in January remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, failure to increase his game-time would see ten Hag run the risk of his number 34 becoming unsettled.