Lionel Messi reportedly in line for sensational return to Barcelona in 2023

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi is reportedly set for a sensational return to Barcelona in the summer of 2023.

The Argentine’s contract in Paris is set to expire at the end of the season but the 35-year-old has the option to extend that by another year.

According to Ben Jacobs, the French champions want to activate that extension but are only considering this one extra year and no longer. PSG are said to be very relaxed over the Barcelona legend’s future whilst the player is said to be very happy in Paris.

Barcelona, however, have made public their intentions to bring Messi back to the Camp Nou and according to Jacobs, members of Barca’s board have already discussed his return to Spain.

According to Veronica Brunati, they have succeeded in convincing Messi and the Argentine will be a Barcelona player next season.

1 de julio de 2023, Lionel #Messi será jugador del Barça. — Veronica Brunati (@verobrunati) October 4, 2022

Many outlets, such as the Daily Mail, previously reported that Messi would decide his club future after the World Cup so how true this news about his return to Barcelona is, is uncertain.

However, should Messi return to Barcelona this would be an incredible story as the Argentine would deservingly get to end his career at the club he loves and the fans would now get a chance to show their appreciation to their greatest ever player.

Messi has been back to his very best again this season and would be another lethal weapon added to Xavi’s impressive squad.