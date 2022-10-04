Liverpool murals defaced again ahead of Rangers clash

Murals of Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been defaced for the second time in over a month ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Rangers.

The two sides will face each other for the first time in a competitive match at Anfield tonight and tensions are expected to be high on Merseyside.

However, prior to the match murals dedicated to Liverpool Football Club have been defaced, reports talkSPORT, which has become somewhat of a recent trend.

The murals have become very important to the city as they are a reminder of what the red side of the city have achieved in recent years with Liverpool fans adding new ones every once in a while.

The Jurgen Klopp mural has been defaced ahead of Liverpool's clash with Rangers.

This is the second time an incident like this has happened in just over a month as prior to the goalless draw in the Merseyside derby early last month, it had become known that a variety of Liverpool murals had been vandalised with graffiti.

The Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson’s murals on Sybil Road had been defaced, while other artwork featuring Ian St John, Roger Hunt and Mohamed Salah also were painted over. Racist tags were also identified as part of the graffiti.

A lot of people put their time into painting the murals and cleaning them up after they have been defaced, and it is sad to see that some people have nothing better to do with their time than to destroy someone else’s work.