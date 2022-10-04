Man City pushing hard to bring Arsenal star to the Etihad next summer

Manchester City are said to be pushing hard in order to convince Bukayo Saka to move to Manchester next summer as Arsenal try to lock the youngster down to a new contract.

The Gunners are trying to encourage Saka to sign a new contract at the London club as they have become increasingly worried by City’s pursuit of the England star, reports 90min.

The 21-year-old’s current deal is due to expire in 2024 and according to 90min, Arsenal have been locked in talks with the winger and his representatives for most of this year in order to sort out a new deal.

Saka is one of the Gunners’ most important players and has already shown incredible ability at just 21.

The England international is someone they will not want to lose but Man City have the power and money to convince the young star to move.

A report from football.london claims that Arsenal have offered Saka a big pay rise with a new deal worth £200k a week, but that would still be less than Phil Foden is expected to earn with his new Man City contract, according to the report.

Discussing Saka’s Arsenal future recently, Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that things were looking optimistic from an Arsenal perspective.

“The top English clubs have been monitoring the situation for some time but the good news for Gunners supporters is that Arsenal is the player’s priority: Saka loves the club and there is a negotiation in progress,” Romano said.

The likelihood of Saka leaving Arsenal for Man City seems slim as the 21-year-old is a Gunner himself and the current project at the Emirates is a very exciting one.

Nowadays, money seems to talk in the sport, and should City offer the same contract as Foden, who knows what the response might be from the winger.