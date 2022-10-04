Man City star has special clause for Real Madrid transfer – but here’s when it becomes active

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland reportedly has a release clause that comes into effect in the future that would pave the way for a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

According to Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, there will be a clause in Haaland’s Man City contract in 2024 that would allow Real Madrid to seal this stunning transfer raid on the Premier League champions.

See below for their report, which could end up being a major revelation on the Norway international’s future following his tremendous form in front of goal since his big move from Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad Stadium this summer…

?EXCLUSIVA @FernandoSanzD19 ? ?"HAALAND tiene CLÁUSULA de SALIDA en 2024 para ir al REAL MADRID"? pic.twitter.com/EiIxXbBbEC — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 4, 2022

Haaland looks set to take English football by storm, and he could well be the missing link between Pep Guardiola’s side and Champions League success.

Still, it may also be that the 22-year-old’s time in Manchester will be short lived, as he already seems to have the option of a move to Madrid in the not-too-distant future.

This follows a recent hint from the player’s father that he didn’t plan to be with City for the long-term, with an eye on possibly playing in Spain or other leagues in the future.

Speaking on the documentary ‘Haaland: The Big Decision’, as quoted by the Daily Star, Alf-Inge, who also played for City, said: “I think Erling wants to prove his abilities in all leagues. Then he can stay there [Manchester City] for three or four years at the most.

“He could be, for example, two-and-a-half years in Germany, two-and-a-half years in England and then in Spain, Italy, France, right?”

Still, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Haaland is happy at City and on board with the club’s project.

“For sure I know Erling is an ambitious guy and is attracted to many different leagues, but really there’s nothing to discuss now,” he said.

“He’s in love with the Manchester City project – the manager, the fans, his teammates … it’s just the beginning, I’m sure he will fight for the Ballon d’Or in the next years and same for the Champions League.”