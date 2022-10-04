Former Man United ace explains why struggling Solskjaer signing can still improve

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has commented on Jadon Sancho’s ongoing struggles at Old Trafford.

The England international joined the Red Devils just over a year ago, having looked one of the most exciting young players in Europe during a spell with Borussia Dortmund.

However, it’s not worked out for Sancho at United so far, and some fans will surely be growing impatient as they wait for him to live up to the expectations set by his high price tag.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick admitted Sancho would probably be disappointed with how things have gone for him so far, but is optimistic about the 22-year-old being able to turn it around.

Sancho has, after all, played under three different managers in his relatively short time at Old Trafford, and Chadwick hopes that once he settles under Erik ten Hag we’ll finally see the best of him in the Premier League.

“With Sancho, he’s still a young player and it’s not been the smoothest transition for him. It was a big change in style from what he was used to at Dortmund, and then of course we’ve had the change in managers,” Chadwick said.

“I think Ten Hag likes him, he’s started all the games and hopefully that will give him confidence and then that can lead to an up-turn in performances. I wouldn’t say he’s been poor this season, but I’m sure he would have liked to have had more of an impact on the team in the time that he’s been here, which has been quite a while now.

“Hopefully with a more settled situation and a manager who’s hopefully going to be here a while now, it can benefit Sancho and we’ll see him add better numbers to his game in terms of goals and assists as we saw at Dortmund.”