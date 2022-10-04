“It hurt United” – Ex-Red Devil suggests Ten Hag may have given duo the wrong instructions against Man City

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has admitted he agrees with Paul Scholes’ little Instagram dig at Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Red Devils legend Scholes made what looked like a clearly pointed remark on Instagram, posting an old image of David Beckham and Ryan Giggs with a caption recalling a time when wingers used to help their full-backs.

This was surely a reference to Sancho and Antony not doing enough for Man Utd as they were thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City at the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side running riot as they raced into a 4-0 lead before half time.

It was an afternoon to forget for United, and Chadwick admits it looks like the manager Erik ten Hag may have got it wrong, because MUFC were ‘far too open’ at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick made it clear that in a big game like this it’s vital for everyone to give 100%, and he didn’t see enough of that from the wide players, though he speculated if that might have been because Ten Hag had deliberately told them to stay high up the pitch.

“When you’re playing a team like City, you need everyone to do their job,” Chadwick said. City are so dangerous going forward, especially towards that left-hand side, where the likes of Grealish caused so many problems, and that’s where you’d hope there was a little bit more support from the wingers.

“City are so good at overloading on that side, and it puts the full-backs under a lot of pressure. You’d like to see a bit more support, whether that’s one of the central midfield players coming back, or one of Antony or Sancho coming back. City got into so many one-v-one situations, and it hurt United.

“Everyone needs to be putting in 100% effort and work rate. Obviously we can’t know for sure what Ten Hag told them – maybe he wanted them to stay high up the pitch so they could hit City on the counter attack, but I feel United were far too open and it was much too easy for City to penetrate.”

United lost their opening two games of the season 2-1 at home to Brighton and then 4-0 away to Brentford, but they recovered with wins over Liverpool and Arsenal before this latest setback in the Manchester Derby.