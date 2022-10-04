Exclusive: Man United star remains in Ten Hag’s plans but will only sign new contract on one condition

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial remains part of Erik ten Hag’s plans despite not playing much so far this season.

The Frenchman had a promising pre-season but has since suffered with injuries, though he made a decent impact off the bench at the weekend with two goals late on in in the Manchester Derby defeat to Manchester City.

Martial was a fan-favourite earlier in his Man Utd career, but it’s fair to say he’s had problems performing consistently, and that led to him going out on loan to Sevilla last season, where he didn’t make much of an impact either.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, however, Fabrizio Romano insists Martial remains part of Ten Hag’s project, while the player himself could also be ready to sign a new contract with the Red Devils as long as he feels he will get the chance to play regularly.

“Some fans were surprised to see Cristiano Ronaldo staying on the bench for this game, and Martial preferred by Erik ten Hag, but it’s been the case for some time now that the new manager has been keen to give the Frenchman a chance to show what he can do,” Romano explained.

“Ten Hag has always been happy with Martial since some strong performances in July pre-season and he’s still considered an important player for the club.

“Of course, before progressing on a new contract, Martial wants to make sure to have enough game time and this will be the key point.”

MUFC fans may have mixed feelings about this news, as some will want to see the club make a fresh start and invest in other promising forward players, while others will feel this could finally be Martial’s chance to fulfil his enormous potential after so much upheaval playing under different managers in his time at Old Trafford.