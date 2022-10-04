Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update following Arsenal “really pushing” to sign star a year ago

Arsenal really pushed to seal the transfer of Manuel Locatelli a year ago, before he ended up moving to Juventus instead.

The Italy international has long looked a top talent in Serie A, having first made a name for himself during his time with Sassuolo, and now there’s been speculation about him possibly being on the move again.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano insists there is not currently anything going on with Arsenal and Locatelli, nor with Manchester United and the 24-year-old.

The Gunners were apparently very interested in Locatelli a year ago, but for now it looks like fans can expect him to stay at Juventus, according to Romano’s latest update.

“Some reports in Italy have been talking up Manuel Locatelli and a possible move to the Premier League again, so what’s really the player’s history in terms of transfer offers from England?” Romano wrote.

“Arsenal were really pushing to sign Locatelli one year ago, but then he wanted to join Juventus. Honestly, as of now I have no further news on Manchester United or Arsenal being in talks with Locatelli’s representatives, or with Juventus.

“Remember – the Italian club paid more than €40m to sign him just one year ago. I suspect there’s little chance they will be thinking about letting him leave right now.”

Locatelli surely has a big future ahead of him, but will that ever lead to us seeing him in the Premier League? It seems it’s something that will have to wait, if it is ever to happen at all.