Next Premier League sacking: Who will lose their job out of Rodgers, Cooper and Hasenhuttl?

Who will be the next manager to be sacked in the Premier League? Latest bookies odds can perhaps give us an idea.

Nottingham Forest’s poor start to the season continued last night as they were thrashed 4-0 by fellow strugglers Leicester City last night.

Oddschecker currently make Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper the overwhelming favourite to leave his post next with odds of just 1/5.

The newly-promoted side will surely be tempted to make a change as soon as possible, with Cooper managing just one win from the opening eight league games of the season.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is next at 8/1 while Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is 10/1.

Not far behind them is Steven Gerrard, who is struggling at Aston Villa.

Who is your money on? Let us know in the comments!

