Italy’s justice ministry want Robinho extradited from Brazil so that he can serve a nine-year prison sentence following a recent gang rape conviction.

According to breaking reports, the European country have requested that Brazilian authorities extradite the former Manchester City attacker so he can serve the punishment for his role in relation to a rape that occurred in 2013.

Robinho, along with five other individuals, were found guilty of the sexual crimes in 2017 but following back-and-forth appeals, the group weren’t convicted until 2020.

ESPN Brazil have been the first to report that Italy have requested for the disgraced ex-striker to be returned to Europe.

It is understood that Italy have also asked for the extradition of Robinho’s friend Ricardo Falco, who was one of those involved in the incident.

The other four people involved have not yet been traced by Italian authorities and have therefore not been prosecuted.