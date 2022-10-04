Steven Gerrard caught on video appearing to party with Irish drug cartel boss

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has reportedly been caught on video appearing to party with an infamous Irish cartel boss.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder is one of the biggest names in the Premier League from his playing days, and in his managerial career so far with Rangers and Villa.

However, some off-the-field controversies appear to be popping up for Gerrard at the moment, with his daughter Lilly, an Instagram influencer, seeming to be involved with the son of someone with close links to a cartel.

And now the Mail report that Gerrard has appeared on video partying with Liam Byrne, whilst talking to a fan on a video call.

The report makes it clear that there is no evidence of Gerrard being involved with this cartel’s activities, or even that he is fully aware of Byrne’s links with them.

A report from Sport Bible adds: “Byrne is allegedly the right-hand man of Daniel Kinahan who runs the crime group, obtaining that position after his brother-in-law Thomas Kavanagh was jailed in 2019 for possession of a stun gun.

“The 41-year-old is believed to have moved to the UK after the Criminal Assets Bureau confiscated his Raleigh Square home.