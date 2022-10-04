Thomas Tuchel turns down chance for quick return to management

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has rejected the chance of a quick return to management as he has reportedly turned down an offer from a European club.

The highly-rated German coach was sacked by new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly just seven games into the current season, which came as a surprise to many considering how much he had been backed in the summer transfer market and his previous success with the London club.

That didn’t seem to matter to the American owner, as he wanted to put his own stamp on the Blues and replaced him with Graham Potter, who has now been tasked with leading the new project at Stamford Bridge.

As the former Brighton boss begins his reign at Chelsea, Tuchel has reportedly rejected the chance to take over at Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sport 1’s Patrick Berger.

#Werkself – Bayer-Boss Fernando Carro hat im #Dopa den Druck auf Gerardo Seoane erhöht. Über einen möglichen Trainer-Rauswurf sagte er: „Wir sind nicht unvorbereitet!“ Nach @SPORT1-Infos wurde Kontakt zu Thomas Tuchel aufgenommen, der Ex-Chelsea-Coach hat aber kein Interesse.??? — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) October 3, 2022

Current Bayer Leverkusen boss Gerardo Seoane is under significant pressure right now and the Bundesliga club have decided to start preparations in case they need to pull the plug soon.

Leverkusen are said to have made contact with Tuchel to gauge his interest in the position ahead of a potential change, however, the German coach made it clear that he was not interested in the job.

It is currently unclear whether Tuchel’s decision was driven by a desire to take a break or by Leverkusen’s perilous league position, with the German outfit currently second from bottom in the Bundesliga.