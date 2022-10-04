(Video) Alexander-Arnold takes precision free-kick to open UCL scoring vs Rangers

England’s loss is Liverpool’s gain.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has become the subject of much debate after being frozen out of Gareth Southgate’s England plans.

Unlikely to make his international manager’s final World Cup squad later this year, several fans and pundits have questioned whether or not Southgate’s treatment has been warranted.

However, back in club action during Tuesday night’s Champions League Matchday 3, Liverpool’s number 66 has popped up with the goods and proved some of his critics wrong.

Whipping in a pin-point free-kick, the 22-year-old’s dead-ball effort now means Liverpool are red hot favourites to progress out of Group A.