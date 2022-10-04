Video: CBS presenter Kate Abdo roasts Micah Richards with Champions League insult

CBS Sports Champions League coverage has become legendary over the last few years thanks to the evident chemistry between the broadcaster’s panel of Kate Abdo, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Thierry Henry.

After most Champions League nights, clips often appear on social media of the banter between the panel and ahead of tonight’s round of fixtures that has happened again as Abdo roasted Richards.

In introducing the panel, Abdo stated: ” I am Kate Abdo, joined by the Champions League winner with Barcelona, Thierry Henry; Champions League winner with Liverpool, Jamie Carragher; and the man with five appearances in the Champions League, Micah Richards.”

This brought a laugh out of both Carragher and Henry, who enjoyed their colleague getting roasted on air.