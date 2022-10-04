Video: Calhanoglu’s stunning strike gives Inter Milan lead over Barcelona

Champions League
Inter Milan have taken the lead over Barcelona at the San Siro in a crucial match in Group C. 

With Bayern Munich comfortable at the top of the group, the two teams are fighting for second place in order to go through to the last 16 and it is Inter who have taken the lead in the first of the back-to-back clashes.

The goal came from midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who received the ball around 25 yards away from the goal, before hitting a stunning striker past Ter Stegen in the Barca net just before halftime.

Footage Courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports 

