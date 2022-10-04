Video: Calhanoglu’s stunning strike gives Inter Milan lead over Barcelona

Inter Milan have taken the lead over Barcelona at the San Siro in a crucial match in Group C.

With Bayern Munich comfortable at the top of the group, the two teams are fighting for second place in order to go through to the last 16 and it is Inter who have taken the lead in the first of the back-to-back clashes.

The goal came from midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who received the ball around 25 yards away from the goal, before hitting a stunning striker past Ter Stegen in the Barca net just before halftime.

Lift off for Inter Milan at the San Siro! ? Hakan Çalhano?lu hits it hard and low to give his side the lead against Barcelona. A gorgeous strike from the Turkish midfielder ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/F0ID7bBOTS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 4, 2022

HAKAN ÇALHANOGLU HIT THAT Inter strike first against Barcelona right before half-time. ? pic.twitter.com/SOfNt8WSqZ — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2022

