(Video) Mo Salah nets Liverpool’s second from spot vs Rangers

Liverpool have doubled their lead against Rangers and taken a huge step towards progressing to the Champions League knockout stage.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, welcomed Rangers to Anfield for Matchday 3 of the prestigious competition’s group stage.

Looking to rival Napoli for Group A’s top spot, Liverpool are on track to double their points tally to six following a 2-1 win against Ajax on Matchday 2.

Thankfully for the Premier League giants, Tuesday night’s opponents have not been at the races and following an early goal thanks to a free-kick taken by Trent Alexander-Arnold and a second-half penalty from Mo Salah, the Reds are now well on course to taking one step closer to defending the trophy they have lifted seven times in the past.

Pictures via BeIN Sports