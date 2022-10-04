(Video) Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star

Former Manchester United defender turned pundit Rio Ferdinand has singled Liverpool’s Alisson out as a player who deserves a lot of credit during what has been a patchy spell for the Reds.

Starting the new season in an underwhelming fashion, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won just three games in all competitions since the campaign began.

However, despite the Reds’ struggles, which were worsened by Sadio Mane’s decision to join Bayern Munich, Ferdinand believes Alisson’s commitment is a huge positive.

“He’s an outstanding goalkeeper,” Ferdinand told BT Sport before Liverpool’s kick-off against Rangers.

“He’s got a huge presence and in big moments in games, that’s when you want your keeper to step up, and he does that as much as anybody in world football right now.”

