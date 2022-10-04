Video: Tsimikas denies Rangers goal with sensational goal line clearance

Liverpool were victorious in the Champions League tonight beating Rangers 2-0 at Anfield in Group A.

The Reds needed a win to gain some confidence heading into a clash with Arsenal at the weekend and Jurgen Klopp’s side got exactly that.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds all three points but there was another sensational moment provided by Kostas Tsimikas.

As Rangers pushed to find a way back into the match, the Liverpool left-back came across to block a certain goal from going in.

